Gwinnett shootout leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 more teens injured

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old was killed and two other teenagers were wounded in a shooting last Thursday night that Gwinnett County neighbors say sounded like automatic gunfire.

Andrew Gatlin died from his injuries after being shot on Pirkle Road around midnight, according to police.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned two other juveniles were wounded in the incident and taken to a children’s hospital in Atlanta, where they are expected to recover.

Daniel Simonca, who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years, said he was getting ready for bed when he heard the gunshots.

“I heard shots like an automatic weapon, and a scream, a terrifying scream,” Simonca said. “It’s scary because, you know, I got two daughters.”

Gwinnett County police say at least five teenagers met on Pirkle Road for unknown reasons when there was a fight that led to a shootout. A victim collapsed on a driveway, and a bullet went through a neighbor’s vehicle.

Two juveniles have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Simonca said the area is a popular hangout spot where young people often gather. He questioned how teenagers obtained firearms.

“What was the reason they killed each other?” he asked. “When somebody shoots like that, I mean, in all directions, it could have come through my window.”

The deadly shooting comes as Gwinnett County police prepare to ramp up a comprehensive summer safety initiative designed to increase police visibility and reduce crime. The program includes daily crime suppression operations and Saturday morning community walks with police chiefs.

Gatlin’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.

