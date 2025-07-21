Gwinnett BOE approves more than $19M for weapon detectors in middle, high schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County School Board approved a $19.36 million spending increase last week to install weapons detection systems at all middle and high schools, expanding a pilot program tested at Grayson High School.

The Evolv systems use artificial intelligence and electromagnetic fields to distinguish between weapons and everyday items like cell phones and keys.

Students won’t need to empty their pockets or bags for most items.

Alliance Technology Group will install the systems under a contract running through May 2028.

The technology is designed to create a relatively smooth entry process while screening for weapons and potential threats.

Board members said student safety drove their decision to approve the spending increase.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re happy that we did this, spent $23.1 million of additional money to do that. The safety of our students is of utmost paramount to us,” said Steve Gasper, Gwinnett School Board Member.

However, some parents expressed concerns about the psychological impact on students and the cost.

Emily Kelleher-Best, a parent of two elementary students, said her son already receives anxiety support related to school shooter drills.

“Our children are being traumatized,” Kelleher-Best said.

She advocates for addressing gun violence through broader policy changes rather than school-based security measures.

“That $19 million could go to reducing class size, improving teacher training, creating more opportunities for families to be meaningfully involved in student life,” Kelleher-Best said about the funding.

The weapons detection systems are expected to be installed during the new school year.

©2025 Cox Media Group