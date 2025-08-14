Gwinnett prisoner accused of burglary while on work-release arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The work release convict who didn’t report back to the Gwinnett corrections facility has been caught.

Gilbert Lee Burch was arrested in Hall County earlier Wednesday and remains there now.

Burch will eventually be moved to Gwinnett to answer to escape and burglary charges.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported last week Burch is under investigation for burglary after a woman’s home off Harbins Road was ransacked, and items, including her children’s class rings, were stolen.

