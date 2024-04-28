Gwinnett police want to identify man they say shot at truck during attempted robbery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a Peachtree Corners shooting.

On April 11, at about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Vines Apartments.

A witness told police they saw a Black man walk up to the driver’s side of a truck in the parking lot and demand money.

When the driver sped away, the man fired shots at the truck.

Police say there are no known injuries.

The suspect is described as having short hair and possibly has tattoos on his left arm.

He was wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

If anyone knows his identity, they are urged to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can remain anonymous and place a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

