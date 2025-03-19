Gwinnett police searching for driver who hit, killed woman as Hurricane Helene moved through

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver who crashed into a woman and killed her last year.

Police say Mecha Woodard, 24, pulled her car over on State Route 316 near Breckinridge Blvd. as Hurricane Helene moved through Georgia on Sept. 27 and began walking.

As Woodard walked, police say she was hit by a car and killed. They say that car drove off.

Investigators believe the car that hit her is a 2019 to 2022 Lexus RX 350 or Lexus RX 450 that would have sustained damage to the front passenger-side bumper and headlight.

“We know there was a major weather event, the weather was bad and it was raining hard, so we’re not ruling out it was just a freak accident,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact them at 678-442-5653 or contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

