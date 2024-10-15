Gwinnett police continue to deal with people pointing lasers at aircraft

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police pilots continue to deal with individuals shining lasers toward their aircraft causing dangerous flight risks, according to police.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) keeps track of laser strikes across the country and recorded a record high last year with more than 13,000 incidents reported.

In Georgia, data shows laser strikes are on pace this year to equal a record total of 434 incidents last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month, a Colombian national became the latest person arrested in Gwinnett County for allegedly pointing a laser toward the police helicopter, Air 1.

“It’s definitely a few seconds where you’re kind of in shock,” Diego Galaso, a pilot on Air 1 for Gwinnett County Police, told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

When it happens, police pilots quickly coordinate with officers on the ground to make arrests.

On September 20, Jhon Colemanares said he was playing with a laser and pointing it at trees while Air 1 patrolled above on Harbins Road near Norcross.

The Colombian national says he was surprised he was placed under arrest when he said he never pointed it at the aircraft and didn’t know there were laws against pointing a laser around aircraft.

“I was playing with the light, pointing it to one side or the other,” he said in Spanish. “I was aiming at the tree, and there was a light behind the tree. I kept playing with the light towards the trees over there.”

He had to pay $1,200 to be released from jail after his arrest for two misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.

Kevin Morris with the FAA says the agency continues to try and raise awareness as laser strikes have spiked across the country and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the FAA also hands out fines of up to $11,000 per laser incident.

They also help get suspects federally indicted on top of local charges.

“We’re getting better at finding individuals that are shining lasers at aircraft,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group