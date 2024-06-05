Gwinnett nonprofit trains service dogs for veterans with disabilities

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A nonprofit in Gwinnett County is trying to help local veterans who have a disability heal, and they’re doing it one best friend at a time.

Much has been said about the relationship between a boy and his dog. Alan Baker can tell you about a man and his service dog.

“For me, it’s like being with your best friend,” Baker told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

On Wednesday, Baker visited Top Dogg K9 Foundation in Lilburn. The nonprofit provides service dogs for veterans with disabilities.

“Just introducing them to a dog that puts his head in their lap and looks into their eyes, a lot of times the veterans say it’s like the dogs are looking into my soul,” co-founder Sheila Rashad said.

Baker has been through a lot. His 29-year military career was cut short when he was wounded by a sniper’s bullet during the Gulf War.

He was hurt physically and emotionally. Several years back, he received his first service dog, named Barrett, who he says helped change his life.

But Barrett recently died and it’s been hard on Baker, so Top Dogg has trained a new friend for him, a friend with an important job.

“I don’t give someone a $15,000 couch potato for them to sit at home with. The dog’s objective is to get them out of the house and get their life back,” co-founder Blake Rashad said.

Baker says the Giant Schnauzer named Tzar is the perfect addition to his family.

“There (are) no words for how much I appreciate these guys. Receiving the dog allows me to get out in public and start living again,” Baker said.

To learn more about Top Dogg K9 Foundation or to give the charity some help, click here.

