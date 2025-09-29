Gwinnett nonprofit to double the size of housing for homeless single moms

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rainbow Village, a nonprofit in Gwinnett County, is expanding its facilities to address the growing issue of homelessness among single mothers in the suburbs.

The charity currently operates 30 apartment homes for single mothers who have no place to stay, and administrators say the need is increasing.

“Oftentimes in the suburbs, people don’t think homelessness exists. But there is something called ‘hidden’ homelessness,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village.

Construction is underway to double the size of Rainbow Village, adding a 36-unit addition to the existing apartments.

Charnette Brown, a former resident, shared her experience, saying, “A sigh of relief because I had a consistent place for me and my grandson to lay our heads.”

Rainbow Village provides safe housing, continuing education programs, child care, and more to support its residents.

“The apartments are not just apartments. We’re creating homes and we’re changing lives,” said Conner.

Brown expressed gratitude for the support she received, stating, “I really enjoyed my time here. I was kind of sad when it was time for me to leave, because I had such a great experience.”

The new apartments will be ready in a year.

