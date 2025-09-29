3 die, 1 hurt in Forsyth County crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three people died and one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Matt Highway near Rose Creek Drive in Forsyth County on Saturday.

The crash involved a 2014 Ram 5500 that was traveling east on Matt Highway when it failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, leaving the roadway and striking a tree and fence.

The sheriff’s office said they received calls about the crash at 5:28 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jose Alvarado Macario, along with rear passengers 24-year-old Abraham Vargas Vargas and 18-year-old Alberto Rios-Pintoja, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

