Gwinnett neighbors celebrate win in fight against crematories being built near their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has approved new rules that change where funeral homes and crematories can be built, following months of protests from homeowners.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted to require special use permits for crematories and establish a 1,000-foot buffer from residential properties.

This decision comes after the Centerville community rallied against a proposed funeral home and crematory near their neighborhood.

“Funeral homes do not belong next to or across from residential property,” said concerned homeowner Angela Venia.

Isaac Coleman from Centerville Highway Corridor LLC said that the thousand-foot zone is intended to provide a margin of safety.

“We would request that the county slow down and allow an equal hearing where facts and data can be examined,” said Matt Reeves, attorney for Robinson Funeral Home.

For months, the Centerville community has been actively protesting and attending public meetings to oppose the construction of a funeral home and crematory near their homes.

“We have an incredible community; we love each other,” said Melissa Walker.

Their efforts culminated in a significant victory on Tuesday night when the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of new regulations that reverse a previous policy that allowed funeral homes to add crematories without input.

The new rules reverse a previous policy that allowed funeral homes to add crematories without input from neighboring residents.

Planning staff noted that the 1,000-foot buffer mirrors state requirements for standalone crematoriums.

Robinson Funeral Home, which had put the Centerville property under contract when crematories were allowed by right, now faces challenges due to the new regulations.

The funeral home had spent 10 months preparing to build under the old policy.

