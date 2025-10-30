Gwinnett man sentenced for molesting 9-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted Feliciano Albarran Real, 61, of aggravated child molestation, sentencing him to life with 25 years to serve for the January 2021 attack on a 9-year-old girl.

Real must also register for life as a child sex offender.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson expressed gratitude for the guilty verdict, stating, “This is despicable behavior, and we are grateful that the jury found this defendant guilty.”

The conviction comes after the victim testified that Real touched her inappropriately, causing her pain, and threatened her if she disclosed the abuse.

The victim told what happened to a relative, and she gave consistent statements provided to police and a forensic interviewer.

During the trial, she recounted that Real said he “did not care about her age” and threatened to harm her if she spoke out.

The case was prosecuted by Special Victims Unit Assistant District Attorney Mikaela Henderson and Assistant District Attorney Laura Trejo, with assistance from SVU Investigator LaShonda Williams and SVU Victim Witness Advocate Esther Askew.

