Gwinnett man charged with murder after roommate dies from sledgehammer attack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man faces murder charges after police say he attacked his roommate with a sledgehammer on July 4, which led to the victim’s death two days later.

Jorge De La Cruz, 21, died July 6 from severe head injuries from the attack at a home on Comanche Court near Lilburn.

Gwinnett County Police responded to an assault call at the home, where officers found De La Cruz suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Northside Hospital in critical condition.

“The officers that arrived noticed that there was a male victim suffering from a head injury, a severe head injury at that,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police told Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say one roommate called 911 after discovering De La Cruz injured, while a third roommate had left the scene.

While detectives interviewed witnesses, 40-year-old Martin Montiel-Moreno approached a Forsyth County deputy and said police were looking for him.

Montiel-Moreno was taken to Gwinnett County Police headquarters and interviewed by detectives. Police say he told investigators he attacked De La Cruz with the sledgehammer.

Neighbor Jackie Prather said the violence was alarming for the community.

“That’s pretty bad,” Prather said. “It’s always really quiet.”

Montiel-Moreno was initially charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. After De La Cruz died from his injuries, investigators added felony murder and malice murder charges. A motive has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group