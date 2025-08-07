Gwinnett father of 3 says it’s a miracle he survived head-on crash with alleged drunk driver

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is recovering from a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way near Jimmy Carter Blvd and Peachtree Industrial Blvd early Sunday morning.

Joshua Harrison, an entrepreneur and a father of three, was heading home from extra work as an Uber Eats driver when his car was hit by an SUV driven by 32-year-old Latoya Atkins.

Harrison suffered a broken leg and other injuries in the crash.

Harrison described the moment of the crash, saying he saw bright lights before the collision.

“The impact hit me so hard. My leg was broken,” Harrison said from his hospital bed. “Once I realized I lived through the initial impact, my first words was, ‘OK, Lord,’” Harrison said.

Harrison said a stranger helped him out of the mangled car.

“Like an angel at the door, he was there to open the door from the back where my children’s car seats were,” Harrison said.

He expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal, calling it a miracle.

Police arrived at the scene around two in the morning and arrested Atkins, who was reportedly too intoxicated to recall the incident.

She was charged with DUI and other traffic offenses and has since posted bond for her release.

“The fact that you could do something like that and not know you were inches away from taking a father from his children, a husband from his wife…” Harrison said. “No wife should have to bury their husband, especially with something that’s senseless as drunk driving.”

Harrison is scheduled to undergo his second major surgery on Thursday as he continues to recover from his injuries.

The crash has taken a toll on Harrison’s mind, but he hopes sharing his story will deter others from drunk driving.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Harrison’s medical bills.

