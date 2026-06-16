Gwinnett expands program that frees up police for emergencies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County program that hands lower-priority police calls to civilian aides is tripling in size after early response times improved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Community Service Aides handle the work that doesn’t require a badge or a gun: minor crashes, downed trees, theft reports.

Josiah Vega is one of the first six the county hired last July.

“Being a part of the community, serving it, is always something I felt close to,” Vega said.

For Vega, the payoff reaches anyone waiting on a 911 call.

“We’re freeing up officers to respond to those things so then people aren’t having to wait,” Vega said.

In the program’s first five months, county documents show officers in the aides’ precinct responded 20% faster and 18% faster on the most urgent calls.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, county leaders voted to add 12 more aides and six vehicles across the North and West precincts. County documents show the $726,000 expansion requires no new money, running on salary savings from unfilled officer positions.

The ride-alongs taught Vega something he hadn’t expected.

“Seeing it in person, what officers deal with day to day, makes you appreciate even more all that they take on for the community,” Vega said.

He said it also opens a path for people who want to serve but can’t wear the badge.

“They’re looking to be an officer, but they’re not quite old enough yet, or they just want to get a little more experience,” Vega said.

Top police officials are hopeful they can fill the 12 spots by the end of the year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group