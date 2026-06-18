Man’s body found in Henry County river; mother left with questions

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A serene-looking river is where authorities are investigating a person’s death.

A kayaker found the body over the weekend near Highway 81 East and River Road in Henry County.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks spoke with the victim’s mother and one of his closest friends.

“We’ve been making calls, but Henry County says to call Rockdale and Rockdale says to call Henry,” said Mona Stephens, a mother morning the loss of her son as she waits to hear what happened.

The South River is now at the center of the investigation after a kayaker discovered the body of Richard Keen on Sunday.

Henry County Police say officers responded to the area of Highway 81 East and River Road and recovered Keen’s body from the water near a concrete dam.

Those closest to him are remembering the man they loved.

A childhood friend of Keen’s who Hendricks spoke to by phone says his heart is broken: “He was like a brother to me.”

Hendricks spoke to Henry County Police Department, and they told me the investigation is ongoing.

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