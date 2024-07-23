Gwinnett County tag office shut down until next week as crews repair water main break

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County tag office will be closed until next week as the county works to repair a water main break.

The Snellville Tag Office located on Lenora Church Road will be closed Wednesday through July 29.

Customers who need these services can still go to tag offices in Lawrenceville, North Gwinnett, Norcross and Peachtree Corners.

Locations for the tag offices, kiosks and DMV online services can be found on the tax commissioner’s website, www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.

For more assistance, you can call the GCTC’s DMV customer service line at 770-822-8818, or email tag@gwinnettcounty.com.

