Gwinnett County students chant ‘USA!’ during Veterans Day Parade celebrating police officers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The country’s active-duty military members and veterans are being honored this weekend.

Duluth police were invited to Chattahoochee Elementary School’s “Veterans Day Parade” to celebrate officers who serve the community and those who served in the military.

“The energy was electrifying as the students cheered and high-fived our officers along the hallways,” officials said.

One officer’s body camera captured the excitement, showing students waving American flags and high-fiving officers as they proudly walked through the school halls.

At one point in the video, students are heard chanting, “USA!”

“The patriotism and love these young kids showed for our veterans were truly inspiring,” officials said. “Witnessing such genuine appreciation from the next generation fills our hearts with immense pride.”

