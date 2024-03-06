Gwinnett County student accused of sodomizing underage student on campus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was charged with sodomy on their high school campus.

According to an arrest warrant Channel 2′s Audrey Washington obtained Wednesday, 18-year-old Matthew Ian Kitt is accused of engaging with a fellow Collins Hill High School student who was under the age of 16.

The age of consent in Georgia is 16 years old.

The warrant states the alleged incident happened on the Collins Hill High School campus.

“It’s shocking,” Ed Vasques, whose children and grandchildren have gone to the school, said.

Wednesday morning, Washington reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the school district said that though the alleged incident happened in October 2023, the mother of the alleged teen victim alerted school police just a few days ago.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said in part:

“The safety and security of Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students and staff is a top priority. GCPS takes accusations like this seriously. When the mother of the alleged victim shared her concerns, the district’s police department took immediate action and launched an investigation which led to the misdemeanor charge.”

”I never expected to hear of anything like that in the school,” Vasques told Channel 2 Action News.

According to the warrant, Kitt’s bond was set at $1,000. There’s been no word on if Kitt has returned to school.

