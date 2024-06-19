Gwinnett County school board races end with both projected winners new to office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two races for seats on the Gwinnett County Board of Education appear over, with preliminary tallies showing the projected winners will both be new to office.
The Gwinnett County District 1 School Board race was between incumbent Karen Mulzac Watkins and challenger Rachel Stone.
According to preliminary data shared with Channel 2 Action News, Stone and Watkins were neck-and-neck, with just 17 votes different in their totals.
Still, Stone is the projected winner, with 1,867 votes against Watkins’ 1,850.
For Gwinnett County District 3, both candidates were not currently in office for the school board seat.
The District 3 race pitted Steve Gasper against Shana V. White.
While Gasper describes himself as a frequent visitor to school board meetings, he is a sales director for a cancer therapy biological company and a former teacher.
His opponent, White, was a teacher for 15 years before becoming director of a computer science company that designs curricula for K-12 students.
Preliminary vote tallies show Gasper is the projected winner for the race, with 4,077 votes to White’s 2,628.
