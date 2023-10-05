Gwinnett County Public Schools employees to get $1,000 ‘retention payments’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees of Gwinnett County Public Schools will start the holiday season off with a little extra joy.

According to the Gwinnett County Board of Education, all active, benefit-eligible employees will receive a one-time $1,000 “retention payment.”

The move to provide the payments was approved at a June 15 BOE meeting, officials said.

The money for the $1,000 payments to staff and teachers will be part of the 2024 fiscal year budget.

“In deciding to approve this payment, School Board members indicated their support for this effort and their appreciation to Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) employees for the work they have done and continue to do,” the district said in a statement.

Officials said the benefit will be delivered in a lump sum in December 2023 paychecks for the eligible employees.

While the one-time payment is new, employees who receive it will still have to pay all eligible taxes for federal, state, and local collections.

According to school district leadership, the payments are meant as a special item for “best of the best” employees in the Gwinnett County school system.

“Recognizing the dedication and hard work of our valued employees, I am pleased we will provide a $1,000 retention payment to all active, benefit-eligible employees in December 2023 as part of the board-adopted 2024 fiscal budget,” Dr. Calvin J.Watts explains. “This token of our appreciation reflects our commitment to supporting our staff and their continued efforts in achieving our educational goals in GCPS.”

