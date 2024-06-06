Gwinnett County Police Headquarters to undergo $5.8 million upgrade

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Headquarters will undergo an upgrade in the coming years.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $5.8 million upgrade to the facility in Lawrenceville at their Tuesday meeting.

Officials said the new space will “accommodate current and future space needs and consolidate off-site teams and sections into one facility.

Its current building was constructed in 1977 before being expanded in 1988.

The department has since reconfigured several times, according to a news release.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

