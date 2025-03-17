Gwinnett County Jail inmate found guilty of murder for drug overdoses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A prisoner inside of the Gwinnett County jail was sentenced to life in prison recently after selling fentanyl to two inmates who died from an overdose.

Officials say Harry Fomby, 54, was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Abuse Act, and two counts of possession of prohibited items by inmates in connection with the September 2021 deaths of 22-year-old Corey Leemarie Bryant and 36-year-old Ian Jabar Longshore.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug, and no matter who you are or where you are, this is not a substance to be toyed with,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Two men lost the chance to turn around their lives because of this substance. We pray for their respective families and continue to advocate for prevention of any distribution of this drug in Gwinnett County.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 6, 2021, both men were found dead in their cells. Medical staff ruled both men died from an overdose of fentanyl and xylazine.

Several inmates informed jail officials that Fomby smuggled the drugs inside of the jail. They confirmed the information after an x-ray showed a small circular item concealed between his legs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Surveillance footage also showed Longshore walk to Fomby’s cell and retrieve a small item that was slid under the door.

In return, Longshore could be seen leaving commissary items in front of Fomby’s cell which Fomby later picked up.

After a two-and-a-half hours deliberation, the jury determined Fomby would serve two life sentences.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group