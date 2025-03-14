Gwinnett County Fire Rescue officials rule house fire as accidental

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials say they responded to the 2600 block of Winthrope Way in Lawrenceville for a house fire on Thursday.

Fire crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the flames. When they searched the home, they found and assessed one individual who suffered minor injuries.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

No other homes in the neighborhood were affected by the fire.

