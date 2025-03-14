Woman shot in southwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
Police say at 9:51 p.m., they responded to 3764 Rockfort Place in southwest Atlanta to a person shot call.
When they arrived, police say they found a 29-year-woman with a gunshot wound to her back.
The woman was alert, conscious and breathing was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Motive for the shooting has not been established. The investigation is ongoing.
