Woman shot, vehicle stolen by man she met on app, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating the details surrounding a shooting that left one woman hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, DeKalb County officers were called to a shooting at a park in the 1800 block of Phillips Road.

Police said they found a woman shot in the hip. The woman told investigators she met a man on an app and agreed to meet him at the park.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman told investigators after she arrived, the two began to argue. According to police, the man stole the woman’s car and phone. She ran across the street for help.

Neither the woman’s nor the man’s identities or ages were released. Officials did not release the name of the app.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by using the Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group