Gwinnett commissioners shut down plan to build gas stations in community with dozens more

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County commissioners unanimously rejected a Murphy USA proposal to build a gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard last week, following passionate opposition from residents who said their community already has too many gas stations.
The company wanted to replace a pawn shop at the corner of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Rock Bridge Road with a 2,800-square-foot store with six gas pumps.
Murphy USA representatives promised high-tech security improvements, including up to 20 surveillance cameras.
However, neighbors came armed with statistics that may have swayed commissioners.
LoyLene Jefferson-Shaw told the board there are already 25 gas stations within a two-and-a-half-mile radius of the proposed location.
Former police officer Dr. Jeff Fauntleroy raised safety concerns about gas stations in residential areas.
“These gas station food marts have become a hub for criminal activity,” Fauntleroy told commissioners.
He cited 838 violent crimes reported at Georgia gas stations in 2021.
Residents are also worried about the community impact beyond crime and traffic.
Murphy USA representative Stephen Oliver defended the project as a beneficial community development.
“We are proposing redevelopment of a 30-year-old, rundown pawn shop that’s there now,” Oliver said. “I think we’d be an addition to the community.”
The Arkansas-based company operates 1,800 stores in 27 states.
State Representative Marvin Lim (D-Norcross) supported the community opposition, submitting a petition with 130 signatures from nearby residents.
The planning commission had previously recommended denial of the special use permit.
Murphy USA has not indicated whether it will appeal the decision.
