Gwinnett Co. senior returns to school after suffering ‘traumatic brain injury’ during football game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Archer High School senior returned to school on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a “traumatic brain injury” during a football game in November.

OJ Appiah was greeted in the hallways by classmates and staff, who posed for photos with him.

Appiah, a linebacker, was injured during the game on Nov. 15. His family told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the teen collapsed just minutes after the game ended.

His sister says he told his coach he felt dizzy before collapsing.

“He sustained a really bad hit during the game, and it just manifested minutes later,” Joanna Paradiso told Johnson.

Appiah spent time in the Intensive Care Unit, at Shepherd Rehab Center, and then underwent cranioplasty surgery on Jan. 9. His sister says he was under close observation for weeks before being released back home later that month.

A GoFundMe campaign started by his sister raised over $21,000.

“We are deeply grateful for this incredible community and your steadfast support,” she wrote. “Thank you Tigers for keeping OJ and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Classmates welcome OJ Appiah back to school

