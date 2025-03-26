Family expresses relief, forgiveness after arrest in cold case killing

The family of a Gwinnett County man stabbed to death is thankful someone is under arrest more than two years after it happened.

The victim’s sister told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she is also praying for the accused killer.

The family of Matthew Jones never let go of their faith in the days - then years - after his murder in 2022.

“From day one, Gwinnett County - we knew that they were doing everything they possibly could,” said Kim Bauman, his sister.

The case went cold until Friday, when police arrested 20-year-old Delano Hill at his home near Suwanee.

He’s accused of stabbing Jones to death in September 2022 at Jones’s family home, also near Suwanee. Police haven’t yet released a motive.

“What I can tell you is that Matthew did nothing to make somebody want to kill him, and we’ll see that as well,” his sister said.

Police say the break came in December, when New York detectives called about a suspect who knew details of the killing that weren’t public.

As the road to justice is beginning, Jones’ sister tells me her family’s decision to forgive has never wavered.

“He really is forgiven by our family, and it’s just the grace of God,” Bauman said.

She says her family even prays for Hill and his family and his future.

“My prayer is that Delano Hill would find that purpose and that he would walk in those plans as well,” she said.

And she hopes people remember her brother’s big heart and his love for God.

“We miss him every day,” Bauman said. “My parents miss their son very much.”

The suspect remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond awaiting his court date next month. The arrest warrant reveals Hill was 17 at the time of the killing.

He’s facing felony and malice murder charges.

