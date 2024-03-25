Gwinnett Co. police help mother find son who wandered away from home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In Gwinnett County police helped a frantic mother last week after her child wandered away from home.

Officers and the mother searched for her son in the woods behind their apartment.

After searching the wooded area, the boy was safely located.

He had some minor cuts and scratches but was in good condition.

He did not need medical help.

It was a very happy outcome for the worried mother.

