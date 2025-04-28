Gun, ammunition found at Snellville middle school in students’ backpacks

A teacher said they found a gun in one student’s backpack and ammunition in another on the campus of Snellville Middle School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Friday, and no one was hurt.

According to a letter from the school to parents, the teacher noticed suspicious behavior and reported it to an administrator.

The administrator searched the students’ backpacks and found the gun and ammo, along with several bullets in one student’s sock. They said there were no threats made and the guns were not displayed, but they take this type of matter seriously.

The students face criminal charges and disciplinary actions from the school.

“We are incredibly grateful to the teacher whose attentiveness and quick response helped prevent a potentially dangerous situation,” school officials said in the letter. “Their vigilance reflects our shared commitment to keeping our school community safe.”

They urged parents to check their children’s backpacks in the morning to be sure they are not bringing anything dangerous to school.

“We remain committed to following all safety and security protocols and will continue working closely with our School Resource Officers to ensure that Snellville Middle remains a secure place for teaching and learning,” they said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group