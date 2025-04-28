Renters at senior living complex say they’re being exposed to asbestos

ATLANTA — Residents at the Branan Towers on Glenwood Avenue say they are advocating not just for themselves, but for dozens of other renters potentially being exposed to asbestos.

“It’s wrong, we are seniors. Tomorrow is not promised to us,” one renter told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

“I’m an asthmatic, I have congestive heart failure. Those kinds of things concern me,” Deborrah Robinson-Holloway said.

Renters told Lincoln they were first alerted about the asbestos in a letter, explaining that 11 floors in the north tower were contaminated.

The letter said contractors discovered it while making repairs to a broken water pipe in February.

But renters say by that time, walls had already been drilled in and ripped out, leaving them concerned the asbestos was agitated.

“The more they drill, the more they disturb,” Holloway said.

Renters said to make matters worse, only one floor has been relocated.

A renter who didn’t want her face shown says management placed them in a rundown hotel with dirty rooms, broken utilities, stained linen, and drug paraphernalia.

“When I think about it, it brings me to tears because nobody in that place would have put their mother in that place,” she said.

Lincoln went to the building to try and speak with a manager, but an employee refused to answer any questions and would not provide a media contact.

Several hours later, a representative for the management company sent the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our first priority. We are taking steps to repair the damage caused by the flood in the safest way possible. Unfortunately, this means relocating some residents for four days while we work to replace the drywall in their hallways. (No apartments were affected by the flood.) Residents have been given the option to stay with family or friends or to stay at a nearby extended stay hotel at Wesley Woods’ expense. Travel to and from the hotel is being provided by Wesley Woods just as it is for residents who remain at Branan Towers.

“If a resident reports the hotel is unsuitable, we will find other accommodations. The resident in question was immediately moved to a room that was clean. She stayed there for four days and returned home last Friday.

“The administrator at Branan Towers, Jia Jordan, and another staff member have escorted residents to the hotel to ensure they were checked in and their rooms were clean and acceptable. They also have been following up with each resident to make sure there aren’t any issues.”

