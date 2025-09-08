Good Samaritan grateful to have helped save toddler’s life after allergic reaction in Gwinnett Co.

An off-duty nurse and a Gwinnett County police officer worked together to save a toddler’s life after the child suffered a severe allergic reaction near Loganville last month.

The toddler, who was unresponsive due to the allergic reaction, showed signs of recovery after CPR was performed by Nicole Goodwell, an off-duty nurse, with Officer Ralph Mondesir present at the scene.

“When I flipped him over, he was limp, he was pale and blue, he was pretty much pulseless,” Goodwell told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Goodwell was driving with her children when she noticed the emergency involving the toddler.

She took the unresponsive 18-month-old from Officer Mondesir and began CPR in her car, using the backseat to avoid placing the child on the hot ground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was determined to keep that baby alive,” Goodwell said. “And I noticed that when I tried to do a finger sweep because I thought something was lodged in his airway, he bit down on me. When he bit down on me, I said OK, he’s coming back.”

It was a relief for Mondesir. “It was definitely overwhelming, but I couldn’t let my emotions get the best of me,” he said.

The toddler was then taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he is reported to be doing well.

Goodwell has stayed in contact with the toddler’s family, who recently sent her a video of the child playing and running, which she found heartwarming.

Goodwell emphasized the importance of knowing CPR, suggesting that everyone should learn it.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group