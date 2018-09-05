  • Georgia Gwinnett College lockdown lifted; classes resume

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 'soft lockdown' at Georgia Gwinnett College was lifted after police responded to an armed robbery at a Home Depot nearby.  

    School officials say they swept and cleared all buildings and parking lots. 

    The Gwinnett County Police Department said it is investigating a theft at a nearby Home Depot. Police say two armed suspects assaulted two victims outside the store on Lawrenceville-Suwanne Rd. and fled in a vehicle towards SR 316. No shots were fired. 

