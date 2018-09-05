Georgia Gwinnett College lockdown lifted; classes resume

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 'soft lockdown' at Georgia Gwinnett College was lifted after police responded to an armed robbery at a Home Depot nearby.
School officials say they swept and cleared all buildings and parking lots.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said it is investigating a theft at a nearby Home Depot. Police say two armed suspects assaulted two victims outside the store on Lawrenceville-Suwanne Rd. and fled in a vehicle towards SR 316. No shots were fired.
Keeping you informed: GCPD officers are investigating a theft at the Home Depot at 875 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd. Two armed suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle towards SR316. Two victims were assaulted by the suspects. No shots fired.— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 5, 2018
