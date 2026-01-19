Georgia diaper banks say they need state funding to keep up with need

NORCROSS, Ga. — Inside the state’s largest diaper bank in Norcross, so much work leaves little time for talk.

But Jamie Lackey told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen they’re going to have to make time.

“You know, what we really hope is people are listening at the Capitol to what the community is saying,” Lackey said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lackey says the community is saying that the state government needs to lend a hand.

Her nonprofit, Helping Mamas, is the largest of only three diaper banks in Georgia.

A year ago, they gave away 3 million diapers to families in need, but she says it wasn’t nearly enough.

“The costs are rising. Inflation is up, but our incomes are not coming up,” Patrice Jackson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jackson was among the more than 75 volunteers who arrived at Helping Mamas as part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

They stacked 250,000 diapers that had just arrived courtesy of Huggies, sorted donated baby clothes and wrote letters.

The charity is reaching out to Georgia state lawmakers, asking the legislature to add a line item to the state budget that would allot $950,000 to help fund the three diaper banks.

“With that kind of funding, we could double what we’ve done in the past. It goes to diaper banks across the state: us here, Athens and Savannah. We’d really be able to expand, grow our reach and make a true impact,” Lackey said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group