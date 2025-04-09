Furniture sellers, buyers brace for tariff-induced price hikes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Furniture sellers in metro Atlanta welcomed President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on most foreign tariffs, but they still worry it could drive up prices if they take effect.

“Prices are going to go up, people may not be able to buy,” Mohamed Elharmarna told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Elharmarna owns Gwinnett Furniture, which has been in business for 10 years. He says sales suffered during COVID, and he worries things could get worse with a 46% import tariff on Vietnam, where the majority of his furniture is made.

He says most of the furniture sold in America is made there.

“If this applies, it’s going to be a very rough time,” Elharmarna said.

A manager of Elegant Furniture in Snellville shares the concern about a tariff impact on prices and sales.

“With these new tariffs, it’s ridiculous. Things are going to double the price they are. When you’re buying a couch like this for $2,000 and you’re going to pay almost $4,000 for the same couch. Who has that kind of money?” said sales manager Alex Ayoub.

Ayoub met Wednesday with Robert and Mary Moore. They were looking to buy a new dinette set. The retired couple told Regan they were thinking about the purchase for some time, but decided to go ahead and get it with import tariffs looming.

“With any big purchase, we are definitely out and trying to find the best deal now,” Mary Moore said.

Furniture sellers say they are hopeful that the tariffs on imported goods will eventually be reduced.

