Fugitive accused of child molestation arrested in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated child molestation.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Raymundo Martinez on Feb. 23 in Peachtree Corners.

Martinez had an active warrant for aggravated child molestation by sodomy, officials said.

He is currently being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Anyone with information for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office can submit a tip by calling 770-619-6655.

