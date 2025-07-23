Former UGA, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter retires from NFL

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Former University of Georgia and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter announced his plans to retire from the National Football League.

The Tennessee Titans, who signed Carter this offseason, say they will place him on the league’s reserved/retired list.

“He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring,” Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said Tuesday. “So we wish him well.”

Carter grew up in Gwinnett County and led Norcross High School to a state championship his senior year. The 4-star recruit decided to stay in Georgia to play for the Bulldogs. He never missed a game during his UGA career.

The New York Giants drafted Carter in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Giants, the Gwinnett County native returned home to play for the Falcons.

Carter started 29 of his 51 games in an Atlanta uniform. He finished his Falcons career with 125 tackles, seven sacks, three recovered fumbles and a pick-six.

During his time away from the football field, Carter turned to his family’s business. The Carter family owns and operates Lucky Charm Family Farm and everyone is involved from his parents to his older sisters.

Carter gave Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein an exclusive tour last summer.

“To be able to say that I know where my food comes from, and my kids will know where their food comes from. My family is working and we’re living that healthy lifestyle out here, living off the land,” he said.

Carter told Klein that coming back to the farm gave him another purpose.

“On Sunday after the game, when I come out here, it makes it all worth it. It makes it a material thing that I can actually tangibly grab and see that it’s like, I’m out there working my butt off and to be able to come home and see this and see them and we’ll see my family. That’s the goal.”

Lorenzo Carter isn't just a star on the football field. He's running a family farm, too

