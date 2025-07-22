Carson Beck opens up about ‘very difficult’ decision to leave UGA

ATLANTA — Former University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is opening up about his decision to leave the Dawg Nation.

In an interview with The Athletic, Beck said initially, the only way he would leave UGA would be for the NFL.

But things changed following an injury to his hand during the SEC Championship game in December.

Beck told The Athletic on Tuesday, that injury forced his hand to go to Miami.

“I made the decision to come here, and I feel like it’s worked out pretty well so far,” Beck said.

He told the paper that the decision to leave Georgia was “very difficult” and the NFL wasn’t the right option.

Beck said he was impressed with the culture at Miami with the “demeanor” of the staff jived with his own, making him a contender in the ACC.

“It’s just that freedom aspect and the trust that coach Dawson had in him,” Beck said. “Ultimately, I hope that I can earn the same trust from Coach Dawson, as well, through fall camp and then ultimately getting into games and making good decisions and being efficient.”

Miami’s coach, Mario Cristobal, said the decision to bring Beck in wasn’t a hard one.

“He’s played in monster games and he’s played at a high level,” Cristobal said. “He is ultra competitive, and his football IQ is off the charts. It didn’t take long to realize that he’s a team player, and that his work ethic is also through the roof.”

Beck underwent surgery on his elbow, and he was cleared to play again in April.

He told The Athletic that gave him time to study the playbook and get ready to give his best.

“The last time that I had thrown a football,” Beck said, “my elbow literally ripped.”

During practice, he finally faced that fear, and he threw a perfect pass.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m good,’ ” Beck said. “From that moment on, it was almost like compounding and got significantly better from there.”

