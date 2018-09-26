Former superintendent accused in racist audio gets $18K payout

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Some people are outraged over the payout to a former superintendent accused of going on a racist rant.
According to an employee who filed a discrimination lawsuit, the voice of former Buford City Schools Superintendent Geye Hamby was heard on audio refers to African-Americans as “deadbeat (n-word)” and even spoke of wanting to kill black construction workers who had angered him.
On Monday, the school board approved an $18,000 final payment to Hamby.
Hamby resigned in August days after he was placed on administrative leave due to the audio clip.
Hamby led the school system for 12 years. His most recent contract paid him over $300,000 a year.
He has helmed the district of four schools - Buford Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Buford Academy since 2006.
He was earning $308,000 a year and had received glowing reviews, according to personnel files obtained through the Open Records Act.
