Former Gwinnett Co. football player celebrates recovery after life-altering head injury

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County high school football player, OJ Appiah, is celebrating his recovery nearly a year after suffering a life-altering head injury during a game last fall.

Appiah, who played for Archer High School, was in a coma for two weeks and suffered a brain bleed after a head-to-head collision during a game against Harrison High School last November.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Appiah has made a remarkable recovery, returning to school and even graduating.

“I kind of knew. I had faith. I kept praying every day,” Appiah said, reflecting on his recovery journey.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The amazing thing is they said he wasn’t going to be able to graduate that year, but God has done it. He graduated and started college,” said Appiah’s mother, Elizabeth Appiah.

Appiah spent nearly a month at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following his injury. His recovery included learning to speak again and continuing to overcome memory issues.

Appiah’s family is hosting a celebration at All Nations Church in Loganville to mark his recovery and achievements. The community is invited to join the celebration, which will take place on Sunday morning from 9 to 11.

Despite ongoing challenges, including mounting medical bills and the need for further surgeries, Appiah and his family remain grateful for his second chance at life.

Appiah is now attending Georgia Gwinnett College and hopes to transfer to Georgia Tech once he is fully healed.

His family has an ongoing fundraiser through GoFundMe.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group