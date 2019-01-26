Fire rips through Gwinnett County apartment building

NORCROSS, Ga. - Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a large apartment fire in Gwinnett County.
Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer shows flames shooting from an apartment building along Olde Mill Lane NW near Norcross.
A viewer sent us this video of the flames. pic.twitter.com/l1GQteDGL7— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 26, 2019
Fire officials say the flames have been knocked down, but there is extensive damage to the units in the building.
There was also a partial roof collapse because of the fire.
Several tenants who escaped the flames are now waiting to get back inside their units to see if anything is salvageable. pic.twitter.com/hC1HFHCkJ2— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 26, 2019
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene and is speaking with residents who live in the building.
We’ll have a live update on the investigation, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
