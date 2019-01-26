  • Fire rips through Gwinnett County apartment building

    By: Michael Seiden

    NORCROSS, Ga. - Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a large apartment fire in Gwinnett County.

    Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer shows flames shooting from an apartment building along Olde Mill Lane NW near Norcross. 

    Fire officials say the flames have been knocked down, but there is extensive damage to the units in the building. 

    There was also a partial roof collapse because of the fire. 

