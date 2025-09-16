Fire deaths have tripled in Gwinnett County this year; firefighters want to break deadly pattern

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s fire deaths have more than tripled since last year. In fact, there have been more fire deaths this year than the last three.

Firefighters say they want to help people protect their homes and their lives before the winter.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson found out from firefighters that fires have killed nine people so far this year.

As flames were shooting through the garage, firefighters pulled an elderly woman out of the house. But the smoke had taken hold, and she died at a hospital.

It’s the scene of the latest fire tragedy in Gwinnett, as firefighters work to prevent the next one.

“Fire safety isn’t just for children,” said Gwinnett Fire Capt. Ryan McGibboney.

Gwinnett County is experiencing its deadliest year for house fires in recent memory.

Nine people have lost their lives to flames that started in their homes.

“The nine this year outnumbers the total amount that we’ve had for the last three years,” McGibboney said.

Fire officials say the spike reveals a troubling pattern. All nine victims were adults.

“We understood that this is more than just responding to fires. This is preparedness. This is getting people in their home to get involved, McGibboney said.

One victim died in June when fire broke out on Round Stone Trail near Snellville. Firefighters found her inside after the roof collapsed.

Neighbors remembered her as a neighborhood protector.

“She used to look after us when we was at the bus stop. She used to just sit outside and wait and watch us,” neighbor Zaniya Holland said.

Firefighters say the deadly fires all started from common activities: “cooking fires, electrical, smoking, things that could be easily prevented,” McGibboney said.

But he says the real killer is what moves faster than the flames.

“It’s not the fire itself that kills people. It’s the smoke, the toxic gases,” McGibboney said.

Before any more deaths, firefighters want to send a message that survival comes down to preparation.

“It also means having a plan in place. So when that fire starts, we’re talking seconds that you have,” Gwinnett Fire Capt. Ryan McGivney said.

Firefighters will continue to be active with smoke alarm checks in neighborhoods. Those aren’t inspections with penalties - instead fire fighters say they are ways to have life saving conversations.

