Father, 10-year-old son shot by teen trying to steal bike from garage, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A teen suspect was arrested in Snellville Thursday morning following an attempted robbery and shooting.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Countyside Way. They found the homeowner and his 10-year-old son suffering from gunshot wounds.
The homeowner told police that prior to the shooting, he found someone in his garage trying to steal a bike. After confronting the stranger, the man said the burglar revealed he had a gun and shot him and his son before running away.
Around 9 a.m., a K-9 tracked the alleged shooter, identified as 17-year-old Jacobi Chomicki, to a car parked behind Lenora Road. He was taken into police custody.
The victims' injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
