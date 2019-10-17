Fired police chief accused of spying on City Council members, audit reveals

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Two City Council members in Forest Park may have been spied on by the city's former police chief before he was fired.
[READ MORE: Police chief fired amid racial profiling allegations]
Forest Park city leaders fired Dwayne Hobbs in October 2018 after accusations of racial profiling, however, Hobbs denied the accusations.
A year later, an audit reveals new allegations that Hobbs ordered officers to mount cameras to spy on the homes of elected officials.
"To find out that I'm being treated as a criminal and I've done absolutely nothing is heartbreaking," City Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells said.
TONIGHT AT 11: Why the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also looking into possible mismanaged money by the ex-chief.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}