Fired police chief accused of spying on City Council members, audit reveals

    By: Matt Johnson

    FOREST PARK, Ga. - Two City Council members in Forest Park may have been spied on by the city's former police chief before he was fired. 

    Forest Park city leaders fired Dwayne Hobbs in October 2018 after accusations of racial profiling, however, Hobbs denied the accusations.

    A year later, an audit reveals new allegations that Hobbs ordered officers to mount cameras to spy on the homes of elected officials.

    "To find out that I'm being treated as a criminal and I've done absolutely nothing is heartbreaking," City Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells said.

