Employee dragged, held at gunpoint during Gwinnett robbery

NORCROSS, Ga. - A woman working at a Norcross pharmacy was dragged across a room while being held at gunpoint during a recent armed robbery, Gwinnett County police said.
The robbery occurred on Dec. 7 at VN Pharmacy on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. About 2 p.m., three men wearing surgical masks and gloves entered the business and grabbed a woman working behind the counter. Two of the suspects kicked in an employee access door and dragged the woman into a back room while holding a gun to her head, police said.
The woman was forced to open a safe, from which the robbers took a large amount of medication, police said. They also took the woman’s purse. The trio fled in a black newer model Ford Taurus, according to police. The suspects were wearing hoods and obscured most of their faces, so there was little identifying information available.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Crime Stoppers tips may be rewarded with up to $2,000 if they lead to an arrest or indictment.
