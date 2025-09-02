Elderly woman dies after rescue from Gwinnett County house fire

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — An elderly woman rescued from a Snellville house fire died shortly after being rescued by fire crews and taken to a local hospital on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a single-story home on the 2200 block of Eastwood Dr. at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting visible flames and smoke emanating from the garage and crawlspace of the house.

Upon arrival, crews found downed power lines in the driveway and heavy fire involvement from the garage.

Gwinnett County officials said flames originated in the garage and spread to the first floor.

Firefighters initiated an offensive attack, deploying two handlines to extinguish the flames while searching for other occupants in the home.

During the search, they located an elderly female on the first floor and evacuated her to an awaiting ambulance crew.

Despite being transported to the hospital, the woman died shortly after arrival.

Firefighters gained control of the fire by 6:13 p.m. and remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots and monitor air quality.

One occupant was not home during the fire and was notified by neighbors.

The fire displaced one occupant, who declined assistance from the American Red Cross. The woman was not identified.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

