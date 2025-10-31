Elderly Gwinnett couple swindled out of $7,500 by fake invoice

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County couple lost $7,500 to a fake invoice scheme after completing septic repairs at their Bethlehem home.

The couple says they received an invoice that appeared legitimate, with correct letterhead and project details, prompting them to wire the money.

“They then thought that invoice was a real invoice and they made a wire transfer or some kind of deposit of $7,500 thinking they were paying on that septic work,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett County police have traced the fraudulent transaction to Philadelphia, where 32-year-old Emmanuel Owusu is accused of orchestrating the scheme.

Owusu faces felony charges for theft by deception, computer forgery, and elder abuse, according to the arrest warrant.

Threat researcher Willis McDonald explained that criminals often use victims’ own information against them, making invoices appear authentic.

“They know who you send money to, know how to send an invoice to you that looks just like you would get from your normal vendor,” McDonald said.

Winderweedle advises making an extra phone call to a verified phone number to confirm the legitimacy of invoices.

The suspect, Emmanuel Owusu, is not in custody, and police believe there may be more victims of this scheme.

