Early morning fire causes extensive damage to Buford home

BUFORD, Ga — A fire caused extensive damage to a Gwinnett County home early Sunday.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at 3:57 a.m. in the 1200 block of Newbridge Circle in Buford.

Crews arrived at the house at 4:05 a.m. and encountered a working fire with heavy flames showing from the garage extending up to the roof.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 22 minutes.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and first floor.

Smoke and heat caused damage to the second floor and basement.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fortunately, smoke alarms were effective in alerting the two adults inside the home.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

A fire investigator determined that the fire started in a car in the garage and was accidental.

