Duluth officer saves 81-year-old woman after responding to her call for help

DULUTH, Ga. — A Duluth Police officer is being credited as a hero after rescuing an elderly woman from a fall inside her home by kicking in her front door after responding to an alarm call at her house.

Officer Brandon Morgan told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he showed up to the 81-year-old woman’s home on Nov. 21 for an alarm call not knowing what to expect, but he saw the woman’s legs in the kitchen and realized she had fallen and could not get up.

She wasn’t moving much and was not responding to the officer.

“I didn’t know if she had fallen and had head injuries or if she was bleeding,” Morgan told Channel 2 Action News.

With all the doors to the home locked, he decided to kick down the front door and rushed to her aid to make sure she was okay and breathing and able to get assistance.

He found the woman on the ground, between her open dishwasher door and cabinets.

“It’s great we responded as fast as we did because I would rather find them sooner than later for sure,” Morgan said.

Officer Morgan was able to help her up and called for medical assistance so Gwinnett County firefighters could also make sure she was okay. She was checked out and appeared to be alright after an evaluation. Her family was able to arrive shortly afterward.

Police say they were thankful for the quick actions of the officer.

“It feels great when you’re helping like that,” Morgan said.

