There will be no Peach Drop in Atlanta to ring in 2024

ATLANTA — It’s official: There will be no Peach Drop to ring in the new year.

The city confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has decided not to host the tradition this year.

“This year, the City dedicated our resources to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and other local activities directly serving the community. While a worthy tradition in the past, the Peach Drop has not been an annual event since 2017. Each year is different, and we can always reevaluate next year,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Peach Drop began in 1989 with live music, food and of course Atlanta’s own version of the Times Square drop with a giant peach instead. The event used to attract around 100,000 people on average each year.

2019 marked the first time that the Peach Drop was canceled. The city canceled it again in 2020 and 2021 as the nation dealt with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peach Drop returned in 2022 at the Underground Atlanta. Last year’s party featured musical performances from Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Metro Atlanta could soon become the home for US Soccer





©2023 Cox Media Group